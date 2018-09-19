Knowing basic first aid is important because you never know when someone needs it.

Those are the words used by Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty, who has been recognized for helping save a man’s life while on a plane from Vancouver to Prince George.

The St. John’s Ambulance Life-saving award awards people who have saved or attempted to save a life by using their first aid skills and knowledge.

“You don’t do this for recognition and you don’t do it for these type of things. You do it because it’s important and it’s the right thing to do. I was speechless then and now it’s just really emotional.”

The Federal Conservative heard a loud bang from the front row of the plane, realizing a man had collapsed.

When he, and the passenger next to him, got to the passenger, there was no detectable heartbeat, so Doherty began chest compressions.

The man became conscious after a minute and the plane turned around back to Vancouver to transport the man to hospital, where he made a full recovery.

“It wasn’t until about a couple of minutes before we were landing that I realized I knew the person that was on the ground; I knew his wife and I knew his kids. We eventually got him to Vancouver and got them on the gurney with paramedics.”

“I was a little emotional and it was hard for me to get back on the plane knowing that he was all alone in Vancouver,” adds Doherty.

“Eventually when we found his wife, we embraced a 20 or 30-second emotional hug, they had to go, and then I had to go, and we’ve talked a number of times since.”