Bulkley-Nechako region hit hard by wildfires | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

As of Noon today (Wednesday), area restriction orders are completely rescinded for areas in the Northwest Fire Centre.

The centre covers from the west coast to just west of Endako, and from the Yukon border to Tweedsmuir Provincial Park.

Fire Information Officer Carolyn Bartos says the area restriction orders are being lifted due to suppression efforts by the firefighters.

She says the area is still being monitored and patrolled on a daily basis.

“The increase in rain in the forecast did help with wildfire suppression efforts and the order being lifted.”

Both the Nadina and Verdun Mountain fire as still active, but Bartos says “they are now 100% contained and considered under control.”

The BC Wildfire Service says there is still some danger when traveling in the backcountry affected by the wildfire.

Hazards include:

Danger trees (fire-damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall over without warning)

Ash pits, which may be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down

Unstable soils and terrain

Increased potential for landslides or rock falls

Damaged trails or irregular trail surfaces

Increased water runoff, which could lead to flooding or debris flows

Damaged fencing, which could allow livestock to enter roadways

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now