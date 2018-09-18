CNC students are getting a chance to tour the downtown area this week.

According to a release from the College of New Caledonia (CNC), Downtown Prince George and the CNC are teaming up to take students on an “urban exploration” event which leads them on a tasting tour of a multitude establishments in the downtown area.

The tour, called “CNC explores downtown Prince George”, will include Betulla Burning, Kask, CrossRoads Brewing, Black Clover, North City Donair, The Copper Pig, Cornerstone Kitchen and Lounge, EXITPG and Black Diamond Bowl & Billiards.

Happening on Sept. 20th, it will take more than 40 CNC students around downtown to eat and explore.

Leah Likes, recruitment officer for the CNC said she thinks the tour brings a lot of focus to the area.

“New students may not feel like they can venture downtown, but there is a really cool vibe happening down there. I think it’s good to get them involved and just get them exploring what Prince George has to offer.”

Students will be tasting food from three restaurants before convening at EXITPG and Black Diamond Bowl & Billiards for an hour of entertainment.