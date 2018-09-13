Property crime in Prince George has skyrocketed in the last two weeks according to RCMP.

More than 40 related crimes have been reported to police, mainly along 15th Avenue between Victoria Street and Foothills Boulevard.

“We’re particularly concerned for this area,” explains PG RCMP Corporal Craig Douglass.

“We would encourage anybody that lives along 15th, or close to 15th, to take extra precautions to protect their valuable.”

The following are other areas of concern for RCMP as of recent weeks:

Property crimes along Spruce Street between 15th Avenue & 20th Avenue

Thefts from vehicles around hotels in the downtown core; thieves appear to targeted hotel patrons

Sheds & garages throughout the City

Cpl. Douglass says it’s important to make sure your valuables are not out in the open.

“There are several different types; thefts from vehicles, breaking and entering, mischiefs are predominant, but there’s also thefts of bikes and motorcycles. So take care of your property, lock up your property, and don’t leave valuables in your vehicles.”

Over the same period, six motorcycles have also been stolen between 5th Avenue and Tabor Boulevard, with four still missing since.

2016 Black Suzuki VR650, BC license plate (Y36207)

2015 Green & black Kawasaki KLR 600, Alberta license plate (QY424)

2008 White Honda CBR 125R, Alberta license plate (LFL16)

2007 Black Yamaha Moped, BC License plate (L32014)

Anyone with more information on property-related crimes in their area is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.