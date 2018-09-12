A Quesnel woman, an accused animal abuser, is in Alberta police custody once again for what RCMP say is for breaching her bail conditions.

RCMP confirm Karin Adams was arrested last week and is now in the Red Deer Remand Centre until she goes before a judge on Friday.

No other details have been released at this time.

The 46-year-old was already awaiting trial in November on charges of harbouring dogs, mischief, and impersonating a police officer.

She was released on multiple conditions, including a prohibition from owning or residing in the same premises of any animal.

Adams was arrested by Innisfail RCMP in July after police say they seized eight dogs from her hotel room.

They say they could hear dogs barking in the room, and after further investigation about the suspect’s history in BC, they were concerned for the dogs’ safety.

Police say they were in kennels and the conditions of the room were less than desirable.

RCMP say they received a second complaint about a woman, claiming to be working with the police as an animal control professional, trying to take the person’s dog.

The BC SPCA is also recommending charges against Adams, and her daughter Catherine, after 16 dogs were seized from a property in Quesnel over the Canada Day long weekend.

Both were also convicted of animal cruelty in the District of Houston back in 2015 following an SPCA investigation, and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now