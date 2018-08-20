The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has updated the Babine Complex wildfires, which includes the Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain blazes.

As of 5PM this evening, the BC wildfire Service states the following:

NADINA LAKE WILDFIRE:

78,000 hectares in size (60km south of Houston)

Lightning caused

47 firefighters with 67 pieces of heavy equipment

Crews have split the fire into four sections of attack, guards to be set up

VERDUN MOUNTAIN WILDFIRE:

17,000 hectares in size (10km southwest of Grassy Plains)

Lightning-caused

103 firefighters with 41 pieces of heavy equipment

Guards completed at Takysie Lake and Tatalaska Lake

CHESLATTA LAKE WILDFIRES:

7,700 hectares in size combined (18km west of Jim Smiths Point on the Oosta Reservoir)

Seven firefighters with 12 pieces of heavy equipment

Guard planned for Holy Cross Forest Service Road (FSR), attempting to steer fire into Nechako Lake

Anyone on evacuation ORDER is being asked to leave immediately; a meeting is being hosted in Grassy Plains tonight on this issue.

