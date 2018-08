The BC Wildfire Service and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako are co-hosting a meeting for members staying in the Evacuation Order area for Southside of Francois Lake.

It will let people know about safety risks over the next 72 hours regarding expected fire growth and extreme fire behaviour.

The meeting will take place at Grassy Plains School Monday evening. Doors open at 5:30pm with a presentation at 6pm.

A livestream is available on the RDBN website or Facebook page.