The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

The BC Wildfire Service is banning campfires and open burning for the PG Fire Centre starting Thursday

With hotter temperatures becoming the new normal, the possibility of more fires has increased in several forest sub-districts

“With a darker atmosphere, you have a combination of effect, in that you have more particulate matter in the air. On the one hand, you have solar radiation bouncing back, and on the other hand, that which gets through gets more trapped.”

– UNBC Professor Dr. Phil Burton

A special weather advisory continues for PG, surpassing two weeks of smoky skies

– with files from Brendan Pawliw & Jeff Slack, My PG Now