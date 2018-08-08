The lengthy Smoky Skies Bulletin affecting much of Northern BC including the Prince George area will hang around until further notice.

Several fires that are close to us is the most likely cause.

“There are a number of fires burning to the west and southwest of the community and with the way the winds are blowing, it is transporting the smoke from those fires into the community so we’re seeing elevated levels of fine particulate matter,” says Gail Roth, Air Quality Meteorologist.

Several Evacuation Orders and Alerts are in place within the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres due to the Island Lake, Chutanli Lake and Nadina Lake fires.

Roth adds the most recent bulletin certainly echoes the recent wildfire activity across the province.

“Earlier there were sort of long-distance impacts that we’re having an impact in Prince George but it is definitely more local within a couple hundred kilometres west of us and is primarily being driven by fires in BC.”

“Especially when we have sort of low winds blowing in the direction of they are and as long as they continue that way and no precipitation it is possible we’ll see a continued elevated concentration but the caveat there is wildfire behavior.”

Fires from Manitoba, Ontario, and Siberia were said to be the original cause of the bulleting but is no longer the case.

An outdoor burning ban goes into effect within the PG Fire Centre at noon tomorrow.