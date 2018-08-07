The BC Wildfire Service is putting bans on certain methods of outdoor burning within the Prince George Fire Centre.

Due to growing wildfire and weather concerns within the southeast regions of the centre, including expected lightning in the forecast, Categories Two and Three open burning will be restricted as of Noon (12PM) on Thursday.

Four of the six forest sub-districts are under the prohibitions, including:

Prince George

Vanderhoof

Fort St. James

Mackenzie

This ban does not effect residents living in the Peace and Fort Nelson Forest Districts.

In addition to a ban on campfires and most open burning, other restrictions include

Burning of waste, slash, or other materials

Stubble or grass fires of any size over any area

Use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved

Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves

Use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels

Use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for rifle target practice)

For more information on the upcoming bans, you can click here.