The BC Wildfire Service is putting bans on certain methods of outdoor burning within the Prince George Fire Centre.
Due to growing wildfire and weather concerns within the southeast regions of the centre, including expected lightning in the forecast, Categories Two and Three open burning will be restricted as of Noon (12PM) on Thursday.
Four of the six forest sub-districts are under the prohibitions, including:
- Prince George
- Vanderhoof
- Fort St. James
- Mackenzie
This ban does not effect residents living in the Peace and Fort Nelson Forest Districts.
In addition to a ban on campfires and most open burning, other restrictions include
- Burning of waste, slash, or other materials
- Stubble or grass fires of any size over any area
- Use of stoves and other portable campfire apparatuses that are not CSA-approved or ULC-approved
- Fires burning woody debris in outdoor stoves
- Use of tiki torches, fireworks, firecrackers, sky lanterns, burning barrels
- Use of binary exploding targets (e.g. for rifle target practice)
For more information on the upcoming bans, you can click here.
Effective noon Aug 9, all open burning – campfires, Category 2 open burns and Category 3 open burns – will be prohibited within the Omineca region of the Prince George Fire Centre due to weather conditions and the number of fires in the region. Info: https://t.co/aG9eIRGcZ7 pic.twitter.com/AyWbAdkM16
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2018