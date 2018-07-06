Prince George and the surrounding areas will be “Tasting the Rainbow” at the 21st annual pride parade.

That’s the theme outlined for this year’s event, showcasing the city’s support and inclusion for those who are apart of the LGBTQ community.

Susan Trabant, Executive Director for the PG Pride society, says since the start of this 21 years ago the city has been a major supporter and that show with the rainbow crosswalk installation at CNC.

“When you see our third rainbow sidewalk that’s popping up you just know that inclusivity and the celebrating of difference is something that Prince George has deemed to be so important.”

“The parade is definitely a way for people to get a taste of pride as well as participating in the festival,” added Trabant. “At the festival, we have about 40 different vendors, there is going to be a petting zoo for the kids and lots of different Foodie Friday trucks showing up.”

More events will be taking place throughout the week, with a drag show and dance taking place at the Civic Centre starting at 7PM tomorrow.

The parade starts at 11AM tomorrow at the Days Inn.

Hospitality night is being hosted at Trench Brewing this evening.