Cougars defenseman Ryan Schoettler (#16) against the Kelowna Rockets | Photo Courtesy of the Prince George Cougars & Brett Cullen Photography

The Prince George Cougars will begin their 2018-19 regular season on the road September 21st and 22nd at Victoria.

The WHL announced today its new reduced schedule of 68 games for the 2018-19 Regular Season.

The League Board of Governors approved the decision to reduce its schedule from 72 games to the new 68-game format last year.

The Cougars home openers will be September 28th and 29th against Kelowna.

The home opener is one of 10 feature games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Of the Cougars 34 home games, 22 of them fall on the weekend, as they play seven Friday night games, 11 on Saturdays, and four Sunday matinee games.

They also have a matinee home game on Family Day in February against Everett.

The Cats also have six Tuesday and five Wednesday games at CN Centre.

All home games are 7PM starts, except for Sundays and Family Day, which are scheduled for 2PM.

For the Cougars’ full 2018-19 schedule, you can click here.

2018-19 WHL Regular Season Schedule by Day vs. 2017-18 WHL Regular Season Schedule by Day

2018-19 Total Games: 748

2017-18 Total Games: 792

2018-19, 2017-18

Friday 231 (30.8%), 228 (28.8%)

Saturday 240 (32.0%), 234 (29.5%)

Sunday 90 (12.0%), 93 (11.7%)

Monday 15 (2.0%), 16 (2.0%)

Tuesday 69 (9.2%), 82 (10.4%)

Wednesday 98 (13.1%), 128 (16.2%)

Thursday 6 (0.8%), 11 (1.4%)

The 748-game WHL Regular Season concludes Sunday, March 17th, with the 2019 WHL Playoffs and the battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup beginning Friday, March 22nd.