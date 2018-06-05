YMCA of Northern BC CEO Amanda Alexander announces fundraising totals for Foundry Prince George | Kyle Balzer, My Nechako Valley Now

The YMCA of Northern BC took home some hardware during the organization’s Innovation Awards.

It’s due to their work with Integris Credit Union and the District of Vanderhoof after building a community centre in the Nechako Valley.

They used their creativity to build a facility that fit the needs of a rural area.

“It’s a new way of serving communities that don’t require large health and fitness facilities that require the traditional models and we’ve been able to find a way to build a community hub in a way that works for a smaller community,” says Amanda Alexander, CEO.

She adds they worked tirelessly to bring the facility to the Nechako Valley.

“We leveraged a bunch of grants and basically created a community centre with all these services like the arts and we’ve got drop-in space for community users, so we’re really bringing together the ability for communities to gather in a very holistic way.”

The YMCA of Northern BC was recognized for its excellence in the “Expanding Horizons” category.