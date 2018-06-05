The YMCA of Northern BC took home some hardware during the organization’s Innovation Awards.
It’s due to their work with Integris Credit Union and the District of Vanderhoof after building a community centre in the Nechako Valley.
They used their creativity to build a facility that fit the needs of a rural area.
“It’s a new way of serving communities that don’t require large health and fitness facilities that require the traditional models and we’ve been able to find a way to build a community hub in a way that works for a smaller community,” says Amanda Alexander, CEO.
She adds they worked tirelessly to bring the facility to the Nechako Valley.
“We leveraged a bunch of grants and basically created a community centre with all these services like the arts and we’ve got drop-in space for community users, so we’re really bringing together the ability for communities to gather in a very holistic way.”
The YMCA of Northern BC was recognized for its excellence in the “Expanding Horizons” category.