The YMCA of Northern BC is celebrating the grand opening of their child care facility in Fort St. James on Friday.

“We’re inviting everyone to join us for a free lunch, we’ll have some speakers along with a tour of the facility. We also plan to share a little bit about the YMCA’s Playing to Learn program,” says Stephanie Mikalishen, YMCA of Northern BC Marketing Manager.

She says child care, especially quality child care, continues to be a major issue in BC and she’s pleased the YMCA is able to help fill a void.

“We find that there’s a shortage in the infant and toddler age group so we’re really excited to be able to bring some of those spaces to the community of Fort St James.”

The child care centre opened in February and is located at 349 Stuart Drive West.

The festivities get underway at 11 am.

The new child care centre was made possible through a partnership between the YMCA and the Nechako Valley Community Services Society.