The District of Vanderhoof covered a lot of ground on several hop topics on Monday.

One of them includes a portion of the Integris Community Centre opening on Wednesday with the YMCA running their child care programs.

District CAO Tom Clement says additional opening dates will follow soon after. “The arts wing will be ready in two weeks time with the grand opening still to be worked, we’ll probably not have it until March but the building will be up and operating before then with a soft opening but I don’t have a firm date.”

Clement also explains how some of the buildings will be used. “The front section which is the community space and then the back side will be the arts wing which is going to be dedicated to activities with a room for music, a wet room for things like pottery, painting and that kind of stuff.”

Progress continues to be made on the new Aquatic Centre in Vanderhoof.

Discussions remain on-going with the contractor a local council. “We’re talking and working with the lowest bidder, we went through the RFB process and we do have a contractor as we’re working with them to get some final numbers, we are still looking and beginning construction in April,” says Clement.

The new pool is slated to open during the fall of 2018.

Lastly, curbside recycling is on its way to the Nechako.

It all begins in the middle of February in Vanderhoof according to Clement. “We’re looking to start February 14 and next week the bins will be delivered, if you don’t have your garbage in a bin it will not get picked up.”

The Waste Reduction Initiative is offering on a trial basis until the end of December to do a cardboard recycling program.