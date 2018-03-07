The BC Prosecutions Services has appointed senior Vancouver Lawyer Leonard Doust as Special Prosecutor to oversee charges laid against former mayor of Burns Lake Luke Strimbold.

The Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk appointed Doust to the position because “he considered it in the public interest to do so,” and “to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice”.

Back in February, Strimbold, 28, was arrested by Burns Lake RCMP and charged with 24 sex-related offenses, at least three of the victims under the age of 16. He was later released on conditions.

The alleged sexual assault charges against former Burns Lake Mayor @strimboldl has drawn the ire of Lake Babine Nation Chief @Oputt55

| https://t.co/dCeV4jZfaR #CityofPG pic.twitter.com/xM9fGZK3WB — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 7, 2018

In a statement released by the village of Burns Lake it reads: Mayor and Council of the Village of Burns Lake are shocked and saddened by recent events. We extend our support to the individuals affected and their families, and we are confident that the RCMP and the justice system will work as it should.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake back in 2011, being named the youngest individual to do so at the age of 21. He resigned September 2016.

He will appear in Burns Lake Provincial Court April 6, 2018