The now former Chair of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is looking forward to working on some of the issues in his area.

Richmond says Area ‘G’ was hit hard by the wildfires this summer and some of the green space was also heavily damaged so there is a lot work to do on that front.

As for why he didn’t stay for another term, Richmond says the timing was just right to make a change.

“There was someone that expressed interest in taking up a leadership role and I thought there was an opportunity to allow that to happen and for me to be there to assist and move things forward, so I looked at it as an opportunity to still be part of the team at the Cariboo Regional District and facilitate some growth in leadership and work together with my colleagues.”

Richmond says the fires this summer had nothing to do with his decision and people shouldn’t read anything else into it.

However, he says it will definitely be a different role for him.

“It’ll be the first time in 18 years I haven’t been in a Chair role. I was Chair of the Hospital District for about nine years and then Chair of the Regional District for nine, so I have been elected for 24 and I served a couple of years as the Vice Chair of the Hospital District as well. It’ll be a change for me, but I am looking forward to it.”

As for some the highlights he will remember during his time as Chair, Richmond says he was very proud of how staff and the communities dealt with the wildfire season.

He says others include a successful trip to China in May of last year, their participation in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, and at the 2015 Canada Games in Prince George.

– with files from George Henderon, My Cariboo Now