RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old woman.

Sheena Halverson was last seen more than two months ago on September 7th, but police investigations only began last Friday when an official report was filed.

Efforts have come up short in finding the Prince George resident, according to Mounties.

Halverson is described as:

First Nations

Thin build

5’5”

120 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair (sometimes wears extensions)

Missing teeth

Several tattoos, including dream catcher on side of the neck

Anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.