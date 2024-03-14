The provincial government has detailed plans to expand care for seniors who want to stay in their own homes.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 227-million dollars will be allocated to hiring 900 new health-care workers to support seniors.

Dix says that will allow more overnight responses and the expansion of popular services.

Another 127-million will go towards helping seniors with non-medical needs, such as day-to-day tasks.

The minister says helping seniors stay in the comfort of their own homes will reduce the pressure on other services, such as long-term care.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire