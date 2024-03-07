The Provincial government is advancing efforts to reform the Mineral Tenure Act (MTA) in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The purpose is to aid further cooperation and consultation with First Nations in British Columbia and engagement with industry and all interested parties.

“Repealing and replacing the MTA for consistency with the UN Declaration, in affirmation of the self-determination and jurisdiction of First Nations in B.C., is a priority for First Nations, and a commitment of the Province. The current MTA is entirely inconsistent with and undermines our title and rights, including our inherent rights to self-determination and self-governance. It is inconsistent with the human rights standards articulated in the UN Declaration, and breaches the Province’s obligations to First Nations. There is a necessity for legal change and we are committed to the work that needs to be done so that First Nations’ inherent, constitutional and human rights are respected.” – Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief

The NDP and First Nations Leadership Council (FNLC) are working to finalize a shared vision for mining reform that will uphold and respect First Nations rights and title.

Multiple streams of an open and transparent consultation process include:

engagement with all First Nations rights and title holders;

a First Nations technical advisory group;

existing tables and commitments that could inform MTA reform; and

a technical working group with participants from the FNLC, First Nations Energy and Mining Council, and the B.C. government.

Co-operation and consultation with First Nations as well as engagement with industry and interested groups is set to launch this month.