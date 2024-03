Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for areas North of Prince George tonight.

According to Environment Canada, a storm system crossing the Interior will bring up to 10 cm of snow into the region, starting late this afternoon.

They say the snow is expected to ease early Friday morning.

Affected areas include the Pine Pass, Highway 97 from Bear Lake to Link Creek, McLeod Lake, Mackenzie, Fort St. James, and areas North of Prince George including Bear Lake.