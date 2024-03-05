“It seems like sometimes the youth fall through the cracks.”

That was Saik’uz First Nation Chief Priscilla Mueller’s initial reaction to the province’s announcement that a Foundry is coming to Vanderhoof.

Foundry offers young people between the ages of 12-24 and their families access to free and confidential services including mental health and addictions counselling.

In 2022-23, 17,567 young people in BC accessed Foundry services in the province.

“It is very important to our community. We know there is a lack of services in our small towns all across the north,” Mueller said. “I think it is really important to be able to have the services provided for families.”

People living in remote communities, like Vanderhoof, have had to travel to larger towns and cities to access services like the Foundry.

Removing that barrier, Mueller said she thinks “the numbers are really high for youth that need to access services” in the Vanderhoof area.

“If we can support them and bring the specialized health they need in the early parts of their lives, that can help a lot,” she said.

The province has not announced a targeted opening date for the Foundry yet, and Mueller has not heard when they hope to have it open.

She also made sure to remind anyone in smaller communities surrounding Vanderhoof that the service can be accessed by them as well, not just those living in the town.