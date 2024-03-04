Improved mental health services are coming to Vanderhoof.

The province announced today (Monday), that 10 new Foundry centres will be opening up in BC including the Nechako Valley.

Other municipalities to benefit include Quesnel, Port Alberni, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Burnaby, Nanaimo, Sooke-Westshore, South Surrey and the West Kootenays.

“There’s nothing more important than helping kids and their families. That’s why we’re making a significant expansion in child and youth health and wellness supports so more young people can get connected to the services they need,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

“Foundry centres provide a welcoming, stigma-free place where young people can connect to health and wellness supports so they can address mental-health and addiction challenges before they become roadblocks.”

According to the government, 75% of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25.

Foundry offers young people between the ages of 12-24 and their families access to free and confidential services including mental health and addictions counselling.

In 2022-23, 17,567 young people in BC accessed Foundry services in the province.

“Young people, now more than ever, desperately need safe spaces where they can access mental-health, physical-health, substance-use, and social services without feeling judged or stigmatized. It is imperative that we create supportive spaces that allow youth to express who they are without fear and live a good life on their terms. There is still a lot of work to be done, and Foundry will continue our unwavering commitment to revolutionize the health and wellness landscape for young people.” – Steve Mathias, executive director, Foundry.

Foundry centres have already opened in Prince George, Terrace and Williams Lake with additional facilities under construction in Burns Lake and Fort St. John.