Measles outbreaks from around the globe led BC health officials to remind people to check their immunization records if they plan to travel internationally during spring break.

Today (Monday), the provincial government, BC Centre for Disease Control stated babies as young as six months should be vaccinated against measles before travelling to countries where the disease is spreading.

Vaccine appointments can be booked through Northern Health. This includes local public health units, community health centres or nursing stations

About a dozen cases of measles have been reported in Canada so far this year compared with that many in all of 2023.

Students in B.C. begin their two-week spring break March 18.

A link to measles immunization can be found here.