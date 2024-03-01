It was only a matter of time for the 20-year-old Cougar sensation.

Zac Funk has signed an entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals.

The Cougars traded for Funk at last season’s trade deadline, acquiring him from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for Carter MacAdams, and a second and fourth round pick.

Funk has been a main reason why the Prince George Cougars have found so much success this season.

Through 58 games Funk has a staggering 56 goals – 10 more than the second highest goal scorer in the WHL.

He also has 43 assists this year, leaving him at 99 points with 10 games still to go.

Funk has scored 7 hat tricks this season and passed Quinn Hancock for the most goals in a single Cougar season.

He is the third Cougar overager in the last two years to be signed by an NHL team, joining Chase Wheatcroft and Jaxsen Wiebe.

Funk and the west-leading Cougars host the 8th place Spokane Chiefs in the CN Centre tonight (Friday) and tomorrow.

If the playoffs were to start today, the Chiefs would be the Cougars’ opponent in the first round.