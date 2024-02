Williams Lake RCMP responded to a collision involving an ATV over the weekend.

North District RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said just after 11:30 on Friday night (February 23) it was reported that the driver went over a cliff and down a steep embankment near the Williams Lake River Valley Trail.

The adult male was deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

