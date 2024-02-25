The College of New Caledonia’s five-year strategic plan was a topic of discussion during the College’s Board meeting on Friday. .

CNC President Cindy Heitman said the college is at the mid-year point of the plan.

“It is our time to start reviewing how we are doing in terms of the goals that we set in our strategic plan,” she said.

“A lot of what we talked about [Friday] was ‘How do we do that? How do we create a process for continuous review, which includes looking at some data, having conversations with community and our stakeholders, and laying out what that will look like from now, probably until the Fall 24 semester.”

Heitman said there are four overarching goals in the strategic plan.

“Learning across a lifetime, looking at our student success, looking at our organization’s strength and agility, and how do we increase our community engagement and partnerships?” Heitman said.

Heitman said data they would want to look at include enrolment data, retention data, how many students are participating in open housing and activities.

“Under student success, it really is looking at some of that data and looking the programs our students are taking and figuring out a way we can measure what happens after they leave CNC.”

“We’re having those deep conversations around what it is that’s going to show us our success or areas where we’re not meeting some of our goals.”

In addition to the five year plan, tuition was set for a the new TekX and Pharm Tech programs.