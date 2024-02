Someone in BC is $18 million richer.

A Lotto Max ticket purchased on PlayNow matched all seven numbers to win the $18 million.

The winning numbers were 8, 16, 24, 28, 40, 41, and 47.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, the odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

The full prize breakdown can be found here.