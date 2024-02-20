Welcome to Hartley’s Cat Scan!
This is a weekly podcast featuring the ‘who’s who’ of the Prince George Cougars.
Hartley’s guest this week is Cougars account executive Dylan Lukinchuk
During the episode, both discussed several topics including:
- Dealing with season members and welcoming fan feedback
- On being brought on as Cougars video coordinator; previous scouting background with Sherwood Park Crusaders
- Playing baseball with Cole Waldie growing up as well as spending time with him on the road
- Approach as video coach; preparing the Cougars for each opponent
- The popularity of flex packs among fans; preparing to sell playoff packages
- Game-worn jersey collection
You can also find this podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, and TuneIn.
