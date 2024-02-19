Subscribe to Local News

NewsSports

Hiller finishes 20th in 500m, Desmarais finishes 23rd in 1000m at ISU World Championships

By Darin Bain
STAVANGER, NORWAY - DECEMBER 03: Carolina Hiller of Canada looks on after she competes in the 500m Women race on Day 3 of the ISU World Cup Speed Skating at Var Energi Arena Sormarka on December 03, 2023 in Stavanger, Norway. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Carolina Hiller’s Friday at the International Skating Union World Championships in Calgary was not as successful as Thursday.

The PG Blizzard alum finished 20th in the Women’s 500m with a time of a time of 38.30

Hiller’s time was 1.47 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Femke Kok of the Netherlands.

On Thursday, Hiller and teammates Maddison Pearman and Ivanie Blondin won gold while setting a Canadian Speedskating record in the Team Sprint with a time of 1:25.14.

Allison Desmarais of Vanderhoof competed in the Women’s 1000m event yesterday (Saturday),  finishing 23rd with a time of 1:17.84.

Desmarais time, was 5.01 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Miho Takagi of Japan, at 1:12.83

Full results can be found here.

