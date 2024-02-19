Carolina Hiller’s Friday at the International Skating Union World Championships in Calgary was not as successful as Thursday.

The PG Blizzard alum finished 20th in the Women’s 500m with a time of a time of 38.30

Hiller’s time was 1.47 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Femke Kok of the Netherlands.

On Thursday, Hiller and teammates Maddison Pearman and Ivanie Blondin won gold while setting a Canadian Speedskating record in the Team Sprint with a time of 1:25.14.

Allison Desmarais of Vanderhoof competed in the Women’s 1000m event yesterday (Saturday), finishing 23rd with a time of 1:17.84.

Desmarais time, was 5.01 seconds behind the first-place finisher, Miho Takagi of Japan, at 1:12.83

Full results can be found here.