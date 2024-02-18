The BC Government will be hosting a series of in-person workshops to help farmers prepare for potential drought this summer.

On March 7th, the province will be hosting an Agricultural Water Management Workshop in Vanderhoof.

This series will aim to assist producers in optimizing irrigation systems, explore options for on-farm water storage, and get tips for using and managing water on the farm, especially in times of water scarcity.

These workshops are aimed at providing producers with tools and information needed to improve on-farm water use.

Registration for the Vanderhoof session can be done here.

Last year, much of the province experienced level-five drought conditions for a brief time.

As of February 1st, the snowpack across much of the province was nearly 40 per cent below normal.