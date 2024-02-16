Carolina Hiller has earned her second straight gold medal in the Team Sprint, Women category at the Speedskating World Championships in Calgary.

The Prince George Blizzard Alum and her teammates, Maddison Pearman and Ivanie Blondin, set a new Canadian fastest time to accomplish the feat – completing the three laps in 1:25:14 – breaking their own record of 1:25:41 set in January of this year.

They beat the United States by just under a second (1:26.04), and Team Poland came third (1:26.63).

The video of their record-setting race against the American team can be found at the -50:00 mark of this video.

Hiller will also compete in the 500m event at 12:37 tomorrow (Friday), and Vanderhoof’s Alison Desmerais will skate the 1000m race on Saturday.