Isobel Mackenzie, BC’s Seniors Advocate, will be in Northern BC later this week to meet with seniors in the region.

She will be in Prince George and Quesnel on Friday (February 16) hosting town hall meetings on seniors issues.

She will be in Prince George from 9:30 – 11:00 at the Elder Citizens Recreation Hall (1692 10th Ave), and continue to the Quesnel Seniors Society Hall (461 Carson Ave.) between 1:30 and 3:30.

Seniors are invited to meet with Mackenzie and “share what is working and not working for seniors in their communities.”

This is one of Mackenzie’s final stops before she retires from her position on March 31st.