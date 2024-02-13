Four break and enters have been reported on the 300 block of Quesnel’s Reid Street in the last three weeks.

Two of them have been reported in the last two days, today (Tuesday) and yesterday.

Yesterday’s report was made at 6:18 a.m., police say the suspect stole some items before being scared off by employees at a neighbouring business.

Three of the break and enters were at clothing stores, and no stolen items have been recovered.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Quesnel RCMP.