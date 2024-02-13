A two-year-old pit bull terrier that was found extremely starved is now in a loving home.

Luffy was taken into care of the BC SPCA’s North Cariboo animal centre in Prince George in December, after being found confined to a crate in a basement with no visible food or water.

“We were so concerned about his condition that we transferred him to an emergency vet right away,” said Kristen Sumner Manager of the North Cariboo animal Centre.

“Luffy was so extremely starved, he could only be given food or water under a veterinarian’s care because of the risk to his brain and other organs.”

- Advertisement -

Staff at the North Cariboo animal centre continued a refeeding plan under veterinary supervision, and worked with him on his resource guarding and to build his trust.

Once he had gained weight, he was transported to the BC SPCA’s Vancouver location, where he didn’t have to wait long to find a forever home.

“We had been searching the BC SPCA’s website for adoptable dogs. When I saw Luffy’s face, I immediately fell in love with him,” Linda said.

Linda and her partner went into the Vancouver community animal centre to meet him the next day.

“Luffy didn’t hesitate to lean in for some loving pets,” Linda said.

“I didn’t have all the details, but I knew Luffy had some trauma in his past. I couldn’t believe how peaceful he was given what he had been through.”

Luffy was renamed Baxter, and has settled in quickly to his new home.

“He is a huge fan of his new toys and loves to grab one of his stuffies and run around the house and yard with it.”

Linda and her partner are still working with a veterinarian to make sure Baxter continues to gain weight.

“He is now about 60 pounds and still underweight,” she said.

“He is fed four times a day and he gets treats and some soft puppy food.”

Linda said Baxter has brought them so much joy, and they hope to do the same for him.