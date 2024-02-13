The federal and BC provincial governments have signed a bilateral agreement, which will invest $733 million into BC over the next five years to help seniors age with dignity.

The Federal Minister of Health Mark Holland and Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix announced the agreement today. (Monday)

“As BC’s seniors population grows rapidly and in some communities at an unprecedented rate, so does the demand for health-care services,” said Dix.

“The bilateral funding agreement announced today bolsters BC’s investments to meet that need in the short and long term by improving access to high-quality, safe, dignified home and community care, palliative and end-of-life care as well as long-term care services for seniors and their families.”

The federal funding will support BC’s five-year action plan to improve health care for seniors.

The plan will:

Expand home and community care services

Improve the availability of palliative and end-of-life care

Improve quality of long-term care services

Progress on these initiatives and broader commitments will be measured against targets which the province will publicly report on annually.