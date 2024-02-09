The province’s doctors have weighed in on their workplace satisfaction within their local health authority.

Doctors of BC has released the results of the 2023 Health Authority Engagement Survey and, overall, doctors’ satisfaction with the level of engagement in BC’s health authorities dropped to 33% last year, down from 36% in 2022.

Northern Health’s level of satisfaction tumbled year-over-year, down from 39% and 40% in 2022 and 2021 to 30% in 2023.

Doctors of BC says one key score is to be noted relates physicians feeling like they belong to a collaborative, patient-centered team.

- Advertisement -

The organization says that in recent years, these scores showed steady increases and tended to be the most resilient, but in 2023 indicated a 4 per cent overall drop, “likely a reflection of an increase in workload and a shortage of staff across the province.”

The challenges most often mentioned include staff shortages, overcrowded emergency rooms and hospitals, and frustrated patients.

Physicians also report a feeling that they have less influence over changes in their workplace than last year.

The survey found that in most regions, transparency, communication, and opportunities to provide input declined, “likely be attributed to physicians not feeling heard or feeling like they are not having key challenges addressed.”

Doctors of BC will be meeting with senior leaders in each health authority to address specific issues identified by physicians.

– Files from Mike Patterson, My Cowichan Valley Now