The economic development entities of the McLeod Lake Indian Band and Ulkatcho First Nation solidified a partnership through the signing of a strategic alliance agreement.

The ceremonial signing in Prince George today, (Wednesday) was officially endorsed by the respective Chiefs of the McLeod Lake Indian Band and the Ulkatcho First Nation.

“It builds trust between nations,” said McLeod Lake Indian Band Chief Harley Chingee.

“A lot of times you talk about industry just showing up and then leaving the next day in terms of business, making their money and then leaving. We’re going to be here for a long time and we realize the Ulkatcho Nation ain’t moving either.”

“The signing of this agreement marks the beginning of a new chapter in our collective journey towards sustainable development, economic growth, and community empowerment within our traditional territories,” said Ulkatcho First Nation Chief Lynda Price.

“This collaboration emphasizes our dedication to prioritizing community-driven initiatives and fostering positive relationships.”

The agreement represents a pivotal step towards fostering collaboration and generating opportunities which will benefit both Nations.