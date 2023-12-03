They were the top-ranked team, they played seven matches and they won them all.

The Cedars Christian Eagles captured gold at the A Boys B.C. High School Volleyball Championship in North Vancouver.

The Eagles beat Unity Christian of Chilliwack 3-2 in the Gold Medal game, taking the 5th and deciding set 15-12.

“It was an excruciatingly exciting final. Our boys had to be at their best because Unity just would not go away,” said head coach Frank Crosina to mynechakovalleynow.com after the championship match.

“But like we have done all year, the boys just played their same game, not too high, not too low, just solid consistent volleyball and it totally paid off. I am pretty proud of their bend, but don’t break approach to every set they play.”

Sam Nelson of Cedars Christian was named the tournament Most Outstanding Player and teammate Ryan Crosina was named to the first all-star team.

The Eagles whipped St. Ann’s Academy of Victoria 3-0 in the semifinal.

It was the first provincial A volleyball title in 25 years for Cedars.

It was also the third straight provincial boys medal for the Eagles, who captured bronze in 2021 and silver last year.

Bulkley Valley Christian was 9th and Houston Christian 11th in the 16-team championship.

In other provincial volleyball tournaments involving teams from northern B.C.;

Duchess Park lost the Bronze Medal game 3-0 to Langley Christian to finish 4th at the AA Boys in Langley. D.P. Todd was 6th and Smithers 16th.

PGSS ended up 15th at the AAA Boys in Victoria.

Duchess Park placed 6th, College Heights 8th and PGSS 13th at the AAA Girls in Dawson Creek.

Shasti Kelly Road finished 12th at the AA Girls in West Vancouver.

Cedars Christian was 13th and Mackenzie 16th at the A Girls in Castlegar.

–Files by Hartley Miller, My Prince George Now