ICBC and the RCMP’s annual winter impaired driving education and enforcement campaign will be returning to the streets starting tomorrow night (Friday).

CounterAttack is back, and police will be ramping up impaired driving stops and enforcement across the province.

According to ICBC, nearly 21% of all car crash fatalities in BC involve impaired driving.

61 people are killed and 1,404 more are injured in 2,415 impaired driving crashes in the province each year.

13 of those deaths are recorded in North Central BC.

Police urge drivers to arrange for a safe ride home, whether that is through a designated driver, taxi, or Operation Red Nose.

You read more about CounterAttack here.