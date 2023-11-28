A new counselling office and counselling services are coming to Prince George.

The funding for the new office and services comes from a $3.2 million investment from the Northern Healthy Communities Fund.

“The province is making sure people in Northern BC benefit from the rapid economic growth in their communities,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang.

“Through the Northern Healthy Communities Fund, my ministry is working with our partners to create more childcare spaces, healthcare supports and other services that will ensure our communities are great places to live for years to come.”

Other projects in the north receiving funding include:

A new Foundry Centre in Burns Lake

Hiring a Community Safety Officer in Smithers

Classroom renovations to bring 52 new child care spots to Terrace.

The full list of projects can be found here.

The Northern Healthy Communities Fund is administered by Northern Development Initiatives Trust.