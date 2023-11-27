Quesnel RCMP responded to a fatal accident early Sunday (Nov 26) morning on Highway 26.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says the call came in at 5:37 a.m.

“Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the Barkerville Highway near Corbett Road. The vehicle was travelling east when it left the roadway striking a tree.”

Kronebusch says two teens were sadly located deceased.

- Advertisement -

“A 17-year old boy and a 17-year old girl were found deceased at the scene. The Quesnel RCMP would like to offer condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the two teens during this tragic time.”

The cause of the collision is still unknown.

–Files by George Henderson, My Cariboo Now