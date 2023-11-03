Smoke may be in the air again in the Nechako Valley.
The BC Wildfire Service says pile burns on the site of the 2018 Shovel Lake wildfire will begin on Monday if the conditions are right.
They said the burns should be completed by December 17th.
Burns will take place at:
- Duncan FSR (5 piles)
- Dipper FSR (4 piles)
- Sutherland North FSR (10 piles)
- Dog Creek FSR (20 piles)
- Nest Road (20 piles)
- 200 Road off the Cunningham FSR (5 piles)
- Tatin Lake R09194 (1 pile)
- Bomberger FSR (30 piles)