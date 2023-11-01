An early works agreement has been approved to start construction on a parkade at UHNBC.

The parkade will have 471 spaces and will be built next to the BC Cancer Centre for the North.

This will be followed by the demolition of the Northern Interior Health Unit to support future site master plans.

“It’s very exciting to see the early works beginning at UHNBC,” said Northern Health President and CEO Ciro Panessa.

“The work beginning today will enable UHNBC to continue to improve access to services and supports that meet the higher-level care needs of Northerners.

Work on the initial step is expected to begin in 2024, and be completed in 2025.

“I am happy to see Northern Health take this step toward redeveloping the UHNBC campus, which has needed a refresh and investment for years,” said Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“I have personally seen how capital projects like these support health-care workers and contribute to their recruitment and retention, which helps patients receive the high-quality care they rely on.”

The hospital was originally build in 1958, with additions completed in 1978 and 2003.