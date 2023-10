It has been one week since CNC faculty have been in a legal strike position.

To the relief of students and the College, no classes have been missed so far, as the Faculty Association opted for a work-to-rule action instead of a strike – at least so far.

A statement from CNC released yesterday (Friday) assures students that negotiations with both sides and a mediator are still taking place.

Updates will be posted when they become available.

