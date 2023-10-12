One of Prince George’s biggest winter events is about to celebrate 30 years.

The Festival of Trees will run for the 30th time from November 29th to December 3rd at the Civic Centre.

According to the Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation, money raised at this year’s event will go towards expanding and enhancing UHNBC’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the only one in northern BC.

The expansion aims to double the number of beds in the unit to 15, “allowing premature infants born as early as 30 weeks’ gestation to receive vital care they need while remaining close to their families and support systems.”

“This is a significant enhancement to care for our littlest patients in Northern BC ensuring they have the best possible start in life, and one that we felt matched the legacy of Festival of Trees,’ said Aimee Cassie, Spirit of the North, CEO.

“The impact of Festival has been felt by thousands of patients both locally and throughout the North, and this year we wanted the theme to reflect the spirit of Festival after all these years.”

Spirit of the North won’t be the only good cause to benefit from the event, this year they have announced a “charity forest,” where non-profits can take part in the event and receive the profits from trees they donate.

Staple events are scheduled to return to the festival, such as:

MEDIchair North BC Seniors Lunch

Yellowhead Rotary Business Breakfast

Scotiabank Seniors Tea

Canadian Tire Fashion Show

Northland Dodge Santa Breakfast

Northland Auto Group Fundraising Gala

Kopar Administration Family Day

Tickets to the event are on sale now.

You can find out more information here.