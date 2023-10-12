The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction is providing additional funding to northern food banks.

They announced this morning that $5 million is on its way to Food Banks BC and the Public Health Association of BC.

“Rural and remote communities in northern B.C. face extra barriers getting affordable and good-quality fresh food,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“We are taking action, listening to people on the ground and working hard with local groups to support the great work they are doing in northern communities. Our $5 million in funding will help local groups meet the increasing demand for fresh, nutritious food by working together.”

Grants will be available in 2024.

“This funding is a significant investment toward enhancing dignified, sustainable food access for communities in the North, and comes at a time when we see British Columbians turning to food banks in record numbers,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director, Food Banks BC.

“We look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with the provincial government and partner stakeholders throughout northern B.C. as we collectively work toward a hunger-free British Columbia.”

The Ministry said the money will also fund a “new research project… to capture the needs of target groups, such as seniors, immigrants, refugees, 2SLGBTQIA+ people, and Indigenous, Black and people of colour.”

The money comes from the province’s $200-million fund set up in March that is designed to “strengthen the food supply chain throughout B.C., increase the availability of fresh food, encourage more food production in remote areas, strengthen food infrastructure and create more regional community food hubs.”

