There’s a reason Cougars Broadcaster Cole Waldie calls him the “Super Rookie”.

Cougars forward Terik Parascak has been named the WHL’s Rookie of the Week for the second week in a row.

Over the Cougars’ last four games, Parascak amassed six points. (4G, 2A)

"I need that kid's jersey, NOW" – Everyone in the CN Centre — Prince George Cougars (@PGCougars) October 7, 2023

Parascak is leading the league in rookie scoring (18P) and goals. (12G)

Parascak and the Cougars (6-2-0-0) will host the Swift Current Broncos (2-3-1) tomorrow night.