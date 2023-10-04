Subscribe to Local News

Category 2 and 3 fire bans to be lifted in parts of the region

By Will Peters
File Photo - The Great Beaver Lake wildfire of note (Photo via BC Wildfire Service)

Category 2 and 3 fire bans are coming back to the Prince George Fire Centre tomorrow (Thursday) at noon.

The ban lifts in the VanJam, Mackenzie, Prince George and Robson fire zones, allowing all open burning.

They will remain in place in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Fort Nelson.

(Photo provided by Prince George Fire Centre)

The Fire Centre warns anyone lighting a category 3 fire must get a burn registration number first.

Anyone found violating a fire restriction could be handed a ticket starting at $1,150.

You can find out more about the different levels of burning here.

