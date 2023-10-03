Houston Mayor Shane Brienen will be taking a shot at provincial politics.

The BC United Party has named Brienen their candidate for the Nechako Lakes riding in the next provincial election.

“As a lifelong resident deeply rooted in Houston and its surrounding communities, I see a clear path towards a brighter future for our region,” Brienen said.

“I firmly believe there are significant opportunities for progress in Nechako Lakes that the current government is not fully capitalizing on. I am determined to work every day to lower the cost of living for local families, strengthen mental health and addictions services, and address the growing healthcare crisis.”

- Advertisement -

The Nechako Lakes MLA is currently BC Conservative Leader John Rustad.

The next provincial election will take place on or before October 19th, 2024.